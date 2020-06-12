Lillian M. Chavis
Lillian passed away on April 18th at her home at Legacy Gardens in Bristol. She was 90.

Born in Philadelphia to Lillian and Vincent Dooly, Lillian lived in West Bristol for over 60 years' prior to moving to Legacy Gardens in 2017.

She was an active member of St. Ann Church and always looked forward to Sunday breakfast with her friends after Mass. Lillian worked for the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin for 24 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee, and her infant son, Bobby Jr. Lil will be greatly missed by her dear friends, Arlene Ditzler, Rosemarie and Chet Szczucki, Fr. Tom Morris, Diane and Tom King, Madeline Anderson, Gina Rubbo; friends from St. Ann Church, Queen of the Universe Prayer Group, and Bristol Township Senior Center.

Special thanks and gratitude to Lillian's Legacy Gardens family who always treated her with kindness and love.

Family and friends are invited to call Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at St Ann Church, 357 Dorrance Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

All social distancing requirements will be followed at the church and cemetery, and masks will be required due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are still in place.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St Ann Church
JUN
15
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St Ann Church
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Bristol
430 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-2821
