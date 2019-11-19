Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius of Antioch Church
999 Reading Ave.
Yardley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Ludwig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Ludwig


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. Ludwig Obituary
Lillian M. (Lambert) Ludwig passed peacefully at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. She was 93.

Born Aug. 12, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pa., Lillian was the youngest of nine children. She attended St. Leo Church and grade school, followed by Frankford High School.

At age 16, she began work at Henry Disston & Sons, Inc. and quickly rose to Manager of the Mail and Filing Department.

Lillian was a very caring and giving person to family and friends alike. She was accomplished in the domestics arts: cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, sewing, floral arranging and decorating. She had an infectious laugh and loved to sing and dance.

She is survived by her husband, Peter, and her five "lovely" daughters: Patricia Ludwig-Hausner (Brian), Lori Mahan, Linda Holtzman, MaryAnn Ludwig (Terrie Urick) and Cheryl Gretzula (Edward). She will be dearly missed by her eight grandchildren: Lauren Ludwig, James and Peter Mahan, Daniel and Kaitlyn Holtzman, and Maxwell, Ethan and Alexander Gretzula.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lillian's life at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, PA 19067, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Penn Memory Center are appreciated by her family, pennmemorycenter.org/gifts.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -