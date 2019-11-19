|
|
Lillian M. (Lambert) Ludwig passed peacefully at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. She was 93.
Born Aug. 12, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pa., Lillian was the youngest of nine children. She attended St. Leo Church and grade school, followed by Frankford High School.
At age 16, she began work at Henry Disston & Sons, Inc. and quickly rose to Manager of the Mail and Filing Department.
Lillian was a very caring and giving person to family and friends alike. She was accomplished in the domestics arts: cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, sewing, floral arranging and decorating. She had an infectious laugh and loved to sing and dance.
She is survived by her husband, Peter, and her five "lovely" daughters: Patricia Ludwig-Hausner (Brian), Lori Mahan, Linda Holtzman, MaryAnn Ludwig (Terrie Urick) and Cheryl Gretzula (Edward). She will be dearly missed by her eight grandchildren: Lauren Ludwig, James and Peter Mahan, Daniel and Kaitlyn Holtzman, and Maxwell, Ethan and Alexander Gretzula.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lillian's life at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, PA 19067, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Penn Memory Center are appreciated by her family, pennmemorycenter.org/gifts.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 19, 2019