Lillian Marilyn Franck
Lillian Marilyn Franck passed away peacefully at Southampton Estates on Saturday, May 23, 2020, after complications with Covid-19. She was 97 years young.

Marilyn, as she was known by most, was born in Philadelphia on Feb. 2, 1923 to Theodore F. Schaal and Lillian (Marland) Schaal.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Charles William "Bill" Franck, and her brother, Robert T. Schaal of Winter Springs, Fla.

Marilyn was a proud graduate of Olney High in 1941. After graduating high school, she worked in the insurance industry and retail industry for many years. Marilyn and Bill lived in Southampton, Pa. for over 40 years.

She is survived by her loving son, Charles "Chuck" Dettrey and his wife, Janet. She was the proud grandmother to Ryan C. Dettrey, and her granddaughter, Janet Marie Dettrey.

Marilyn will be laid to rest with her late husband at Hillside Cemetery. Services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Salvation Army, who are caring for the most vulnerable affected by Covid-19.

Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,

Southampton

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
2153556050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

