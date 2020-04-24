|
|
Lillian R. Whyano passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from congestive heart failure. She was 89.
A Bristolian all of her life, she was an avid beautician and the owner of Lillian and Marie's Beauty Salon. Lillian also worked at Mill Run Assisted Living for many years and loved her job. Later in life, she worked as a loving caregiver.
She was a faithful member of Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Bristol.
Lillian's family was everything to her. She was always there to lend a hand whenever you needed it. She was ready to make an Italian dish for a special occasion or just give exceptional advice when needed. Lillian also loved to go to Parx casino. Lillian will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her nieces, Marisa Rimshaw (William), Mary Quigley Thibodeau (Donald), and Joann Richardson, her nephew, Charles McErlean (Carol), and many great nephews, great nieces, cousins and good friends.
Funeral services will be private due to the current public health concerns.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 24, 2020