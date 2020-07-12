1/1
Lillian Tantillo
Lillian Tantillo of Langhorne, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, died peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Chandler Hall in Newtown. She was 75.

Born March 17, 1945, in Sassari, Italy, she was adopted and brought to America in 1952 by her parents, Antonio and Lucia DeMarco. She lived in Queens, N.Y. until 1977, when she moved to Syosset, N.Y. In 1988, she moved to Yardley, and in 2005, to Langhorne, where she resided until her passing.

Preceded in death by two loving husbands, Walter Pressimone and Thomas A. Tantillo, she is survived by her three loving sons and their spouses, Anthony J. Pressimone (Danielle), Bartholomew J. Tantillo (Nicole), and Cristopher M. Tantillo (Megan); and the five grandchildren she adored, Thomas Pressimone, Matthew Pressimone, Joseph Tantillo, Max Tantillo, and Mara Tantillo.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Memorial donations to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation are welcome.

FitzGerald-Sommer

Funeral Home,

Yardley

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
