Lily E. Rodzwic, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, surrounded by family.Lily graduated from Neshaminy High School and received her Bachelor's in Education from Holy Family University. She went on to spend her career as a teacher at several area schools including St. Michael the Archangel, St. Ann's, and Pemberton School District.Lily was a dedicated mother who treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially enjoyed going to concerts, taking family vacations, dancing, singing, and having bonfires in the backyard with her family.She will be lovingly remembered for her vivacious personality and her ability to make everyone around her laugh and smile. Lily had a passion for caring for others, and a talent for being able to make everything an adventure.She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Richard; her four children, Nathan, Jenna, Alysha, and Brianna; her mother, Maria Staub; and her sisters, Rosemary Begley (Francis), Edna Galloway (Jerry), and Laura Jennings (Stephen). She also will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father, John Staub.Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, followed by Mass, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown. Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown