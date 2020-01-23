|
|
Linda A. Pazdan of Newtown, Pa. died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was 81.
Born in Allentown, Pa., Linda was a longtime resident of Newtown. She was a graduate of Villanova University with a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. She retired from the Bensalem School District after many years as a school nurse.
Linda was a communicant of the Church of St. Andrew, where she taught CCD, served as a Eucharistic minister and served with several organizations. She was an avid gardener and was devoted to her family and friends.
Linda was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Udicious, wife of the late Richard C. Pazdan, and grandmother of the late Samantha Pazdan.
She is survived by her daughters, Lissa and her husband, Peter Vaile, and Maria and her husband, David Mangione. She was the proud grandmother of Marissa Mangione, and is also survived by her sister, MaryBeth DiRenzo.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Church of St. Andrew, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, where her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Newtown.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 23, 2020