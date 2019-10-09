|
|
Linda Ann Michener passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was the daughter of the late Robert E. Michener and the late Anna E. (Katzmann) Michener.
She has left behind her surviving brothers, John C. Michener of Philadelphia, David B. Michener of Lewes, Delaware, Allan Michener of New York, and Donald Madden of Poconos.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bruce Michener and William Madden.
Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 9, 2019