Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitemarsh Memorial Park
1169 Limekiln Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-7500
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Whitemarsh Memorial Park
1169 Limekiln Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Michener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ann Michener

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Ann Michener Obituary
Linda Ann Michener passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late Robert E. Michener and the late Anna E. (Katzmann) Michener.

She has left behind her surviving brothers, John C. Michener of Philadelphia, David B. Michener of Lewes, Delaware, Allan Michener of New York, and Donald Madden of Poconos.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bruce Michener and William Madden.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitemarsh Memorial Park
Download Now