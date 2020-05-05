|
Linda Jean (Hassall) Tadlock of Levittown passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital after a courageous 28-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis, which she fought with grace. She was 66.
She was the beloved wife of J. Michael Tadlock for 43 years, the loving mother of Rachel Lynn and Sarah Hanes (Michael), and the dear sister of Richard Hassall (Judy), Debra Fielder (Robert) and the late William Hassall (Valeria). She will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and her longtime devoted caregiver, Valerie McCullough.
Linda was a longtime member of Morrisville Presbyterian Church, where she participated in Rebecca Circle and developed many lasting friendships. When her children were young, she was active in Girl Scouts and Manor Elementary PTO. In more recent years, she loved to hear stories from her grandchildren, Michael and Cora Hanes, about their activities and adventures.
People who knew and loved Linda admired her optimistic spirit. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all gather together. Please visit the funeral home's web site below for updates.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name may be made to Morrisville Presbyterian Church, 771 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.
