Linda Joan Langham passed away on May 5 at the Attleboro Nursing And Rehab Center. She was 70.
Linda was born in Philadelphia and attended Hallahan HS and Chestnut Hill College.
Although Linda's business career was in the corporate world (Marriott, Investors Life), her passion in life was in collecting Virginia Woolf literature. Known to all in the Virginia Woolf Society, her collection was considered to be one of the best in the country. She generously donated this collection to PACE University.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas D and Rita Malone. She is survived by her partner, Irene of Langhorne, her cousins Barbara Langham and Ann Bussey of Houston, Texas.
A special shout-out to to her dear friends, Maggie Schenk, Diane Dowd and Mare Yorke who were unwavering in their support during Linda's long stay at Attleboro.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, her ashes will be interred at St Philip's Episcopal Church at a future date when it is safe to gather.
Donations may be made : PACE University Gift Processing Center PO Box 419268 Boston, MA. 02241-9268.
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2020