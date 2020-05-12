Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Langham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Joan Langham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Joan Langham Obituary
Linda Joan Langham passed away on May 5 at the Attleboro Nursing And Rehab Center. She was 70.

Linda was born in Philadelphia and attended Hallahan HS and Chestnut Hill College.

Although Linda's business career was in the corporate world (Marriott, Investors Life), her passion in life was in collecting Virginia Woolf literature. Known to all in the Virginia Woolf Society, her collection was considered to be one of the best in the country. She generously donated this collection to PACE University.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas D and Rita Malone. She is survived by her partner, Irene of Langhorne, her cousins Barbara Langham and Ann Bussey of Houston, Texas.

A special shout-out to to her dear friends, Maggie Schenk, Diane Dowd and Mare Yorke who were unwavering in their support during Linda's long stay at Attleboro.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, her ashes will be interred at St Philip's Episcopal Church at a future date when it is safe to gather.

Donations may be made : PACE University Gift Processing Center PO Box 419268 Boston, MA. 02241-9268.

Delaware Valley Cremation Center

Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -