Linda K. Holliday, formerly of Morrisville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Majestic Oaks Rehabilitation in Warminster, Pa. She was 70.
Linda was born Jan. 27, 1949 to Pete and Irene Hill in Columbia, S.C. She worked in Housekeeping for the Mercer Hospital for 25 years, before retiring in 2012.
Linda loved and lived her entire life taking care of all of her family. She also loved the exciting atmosphere, and playing the slot machines in Atlantic City .
She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Rotondo, in 2017.
Linda is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Tara Schiavone of Holland, Richard Schiavone of Morrisville and Karen Schiavone; her two sisters, Kathie LaPenna of Chalfont, Pa. and Diane Hill; two brothers, Rodney and James M. Hill; three grandsons, Anthony Schiavone, Nicodemo Schiavone, and Angelo Schiavone; and two granddaughters, Zevin Schiavone and Taylin Schiavone.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Greenwood Cemetery, 1800 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton, N.J. Entombment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Murphy Funeral Home & Cremation Service,
Hamilton, N.J.
www.murphyfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 26, 2019