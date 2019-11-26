Home

POWERED BY

Services
M. William Murphy Funeral Home, Hamilton
1863 Hamilton Ave
Hamilton, NJ 08619
(609) 882-3800
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
1800 Hamilton Ave.
Hamilton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Holliday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. Holliday


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda K. Holliday Obituary
Linda K. Holliday, formerly of Morrisville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Majestic Oaks Rehabilitation in Warminster, Pa. She was 70.

Linda was born Jan. 27, 1949 to Pete and Irene Hill in Columbia, S.C. She worked in Housekeeping for the Mercer Hospital for 25 years, before retiring in 2012.

Linda loved and lived her entire life taking care of all of her family. She also loved the exciting atmosphere, and playing the slot machines in Atlantic City .

She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Rotondo, in 2017.

Linda is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Tara Schiavone of Holland, Richard Schiavone of Morrisville and Karen Schiavone; her two sisters, Kathie LaPenna of Chalfont, Pa. and Diane Hill; two brothers, Rodney and James M. Hill; three grandsons, Anthony Schiavone, Nicodemo Schiavone, and Angelo Schiavone; and two granddaughters, Zevin Schiavone and Taylin Schiavone.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Greenwood Cemetery, 1800 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton, N.J. Entombment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Murphy Funeral Home & Cremation Service,

Hamilton, N.J.

www.murphyfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. William Murphy Funeral Home, Hamilton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -