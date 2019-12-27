Home

Linda Lee Wakeley Obituary
Linda Lee Wakeley passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was 63.

Linda was born in Philadelphia to Florence (Hottensen) and the late William Wayne Zellers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Thomas; her mother, Florence; children, John Thomas (Kristina) and Patricia Nicole Wakeley; and grandchildren, Alyssa, Makenna, Caidyn, Cameron and Cavin. Linda is also survived by her siblings, William Kenneth Zellers (Karen) and Robert Zellers (Suzanne).

Linda was a 1975 graduate of William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pa. She was a resident of the Oakford section of Lower Southampton for 42 years.

Linda's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., where services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Richboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name may be made to MS Foundation or CHOP.

Condolences may be sent to the Wakeley family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 27, 2019
