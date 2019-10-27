Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda M. Adams Obituary
Linda M. Adams of Fairless Hills died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 71.

Born and raised in Chester, Pa., Linda moved to Levittown in 1971.

She worked as an Operating Room technician at the former Delaware Valley Medical Center and more recently Jefferson Health System for over 30 years until retiring.

Linda truly enjoyed the times spent with her family.

Wife of the late John L. Adams Sr. and mother of the late Paul Adams, Linda is survived by her loving children, John L. Adams Jr., Michele L. Adams and Michael Adams.

She was the devoted grandmother of John III, Jeffrey, James, Valaurie, Christina, Michael, Abigayl and Madelynn Adams and Brittni and Christopher Albright and great grandmother of four.

She will also be missed by her brothers, Charlie, Jimmy, and Philip Williams; sisters, Tammy (Lynda), Rhoda and Dolores Williams; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association,150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now