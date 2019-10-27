|
|
Linda M. Adams of Fairless Hills died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 71.
Born and raised in Chester, Pa., Linda moved to Levittown in 1971.
She worked as an Operating Room technician at the former Delaware Valley Medical Center and more recently Jefferson Health System for over 30 years until retiring.
Linda truly enjoyed the times spent with her family.
Wife of the late John L. Adams Sr. and mother of the late Paul Adams, Linda is survived by her loving children, John L. Adams Jr., Michele L. Adams and Michael Adams.
She was the devoted grandmother of John III, Jeffrey, James, Valaurie, Christina, Michael, Abigayl and Madelynn Adams and Brittni and Christopher Albright and great grandmother of four.
She will also be missed by her brothers, Charlie, Jimmy, and Philip Williams; sisters, Tammy (Lynda), Rhoda and Dolores Williams; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association,150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019