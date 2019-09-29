Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Linda Green
Linda M. Green

Linda M. Green Obituary
Linda M. Green passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. She was 77.

Born and raised in Bristol Boro, Linda was a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and was a former member of Saint Mark Parish, Bristol, and a current member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Levittown.

Linda was the owner/operator of a hair salon for 20 years. She later went to work at the Rite Aide Distribution Center for 19 years.

Linda loved fishing down the shore with her sons. Beloved mother of Ronald DiCicco (fiancee, Candace Carver) and Michael P. DiCicco (Renee), Linda is the devoted grandmother of Gina Marie, Ronald and Michael; proud great grandmother of Gianna, Alayna, and Lorenzo; and dear sister of Peter Firce.

She will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded by her parents, Jane (Mikolajczyk) and Peter S. Firce; sister, JoAnn Klein; and niece Kristine Klein.

Family and friends are invited to call from 7 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown. Interment will be held privately. There will be no calling hours on Thursday morning prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to Cats Bridge to Rescue, 2820 Old Lincoln Highway-Unit 4, Trevose, PA 19053.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019
