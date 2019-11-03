|
|
On Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, Linda M. (Schroeder) Scheid, a loving wife, mother, and Mom-Mom, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer at the age of 71. She was affectionately cared for by the nurses from Chandler Hall.
Linda was born March 24, 1948 in Philadelphia, Pa., and was a longtime resident of Croydon. She was retired from the Bristol Township School District.
She was the beloved wife of George W. Scheid for 53 wonderful years, the loving mother of Michele Scheid, George Scheid Jr., and Lisa Hossler (Tim), and the devoted Mom-Mom to Richard Powell Jr., Katelyn Renson (Joe), Christopher Powell, and Lucy Hossler, and her great grandchildren, Harper and Quinn Renson.
Linda was known for her love of all things Disney and enjoyed going to the parks several times a year. She also enjoyed the beach in Ocean City, N.J., RVing with her husband and looked forward to the holidays every year, especially Christmas when she would love showing off her unique collection of ornaments. She enjoyed attending water aerobics daily at LA Fitness and was proud to be the lead walker in her family. Her favorite thing in life was her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Linda's beautiful spirit and bright smile will be missed dearly.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Mark's Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007, with a Mass following at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Teal Tea Foundation, which funds research for Ovarian Cancer, P.O. Box 6645, Princeton, NJ 08648, (www.tealtea.org).
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019