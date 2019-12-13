Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Viewing
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
Linda Marie Rauscher


1969 - 2019
Linda Marie Rauscher Obituary
Linda Marie Rauscher, of Philadelphia passed on Dec. 9, 2019. She was 50.

Born in Philadelphia on Apr. 20, 1969 to the late Carl Frederick and Sophie (Sovtza) Rauscher.

She was an environmental education advocate and enjoyed working with children.

She is survived by her mother Sophia; brother Brian Rauscher; and several cousins.

All are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m., and a service at 11 a.m., both at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sheppard-Pratt Hospital, 6501 Charles St., Towson, MD 21204, Attn: Philanthropy: Trauma Unit.

Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel

Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

KirkandNiceSuburban.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 13, 2019
