Linda N. Cochran of Newtown, PA died peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Friends Nursing Home at Chandler Hall. She was 77.Born in Trenton, New Jersey, Linda was the beloved wife of the late Herbert E. Cochran and the daughter of the late Alvan and Esther Ruth Neeld.Linda was a longtime member of Newtown Presbyterian Church. She and her husband Herbert enjoyed traveling with friends and family, but she cherished the time she spent with her devoted daughter and grandsons. Linda will be greatly missed but eternally loved by everyone who had the pleasure to have been in her life and loved by her.Linda is survived by her loving daughter Jeannine L. Cox and her husband Richard A. Cox of West Chester, Pa. and her grandsons Kevin and Brian. She is also survived by her sisters Donna Good and her husband Bill, Myrna Kane and her husband Charles Kane II, and nieces and nephews: Susanne Kirsch, James Sterin III, Karen Kownurko, Beth Would, and Charles Kane III.Services and interment for Linda were held privately at Newtown Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay Street Newtown, PA 18940.