Linda S. Perine, of Levittown, passed away in the company of her family on Dec. 5, 2019. She was 67.
Born in San Bernardino, California, she was the daughter of Doris Faulring. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, and was the true matriarch of the family.
Linda was the loving mother of Robert Burns (Noel), and Jeannine Burns. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren; Brendan Burns, Mayson Mclean, Kylee Mclean, Kaylee Mclean, Myles Mclean, Molly Burns, Kynzlee Mclean, Deklyn Burns, and Killian Burns, her brothers Vincent and Joseph (Dawn) Perine.
Linda was preceded in death by her brother Michael Perine.
Linda devoted much of her life to her family, playing an active part in both her children and grandchildren's lives. She enjoyed walks at the Falls Township Park, many trips to the local library for new reads, her swimming pool, and maintaining and updating her garden and her home.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Retinoblastoma foundation via Kisses for Kyle at 3959 Welsh Rd, Suite 315 Willow Grove, PA 19090.
At the request of the family, interment will be private.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 9, 2019