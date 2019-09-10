Home

Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
Linda Vandegrift Obituary
Linda Vandegrift of Salfordville, Pa., formerly of Bristol, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was 67.

She was born to the late Norman and Dorothy (Strobele) Vandegrift in Bristol, and lived there most of her life. She enjoyed word find books, Philadelphia sports teams (especially the Eagles), and having coffee with her friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Vandegrift, her uncles, Robert Strobele and Howard Strobele, and her aunt, Betty Strobele.

She is survived by her aunt, Rita Strobele, and cousins, Renee Virgulti, Robert Strobele, Randall Strobele, Christine Armstrong, and Sandra Mervine.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where a funeral ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Indian Creek Foundation by visiting indcreek.org/donate.

To see Linda's online tribute page, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 10, 2019
