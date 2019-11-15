Home

Linda Victoria Kopatz

Linda Victoria Kopatz Obituary
Linda V. Kopatz, born July 13, 1932 in London, United Kingdom, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

She graduated in 1950 from Pittman Business College in London, and came to the United States in July 1953. She was naturalized July 12, 1961 in Philadelphia, Pa.

Linda married William Kopatz on Aug. 4, 1978 in Morrisville, Pa. She was the mother of Lauren O'Brien, Glenn Zeiger, Daryl Zeiger and Dean Zeiger, and grandmother of Danielle, Jacqueline, Billy, Corey, Victoria (deceased), Nicole, Candace, Kyle, Kurtis and Alanna.

Linda arrived in Levittown in 1960 and raised her family there. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church prior to moving to Santa Clarita, Calif. in 1994.

She worked as a temporary senior secretary most of her working life – top level positions. Her favorite job was at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (1998 – 2006).

Linda loved music, her church, her AA life, her computer, her cats and all things high tech! She was active at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia, Calif., where she was a communion server, taught VBS and a volunteer in the office.

Photography was her favorite hobby documenting weddings and all types of family fun.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2019
