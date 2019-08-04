Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindall Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindall L. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindall L. Brown Obituary
Lindall L. "Frog" Brown, formerly of Bensalem, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was 78.

Born in Harlan, Kan., and raised in Littleton, Colo., Mr. Brown moved to Bensalem in 1976.

"Frog" worked as a horse trainer at various racetracks in the area including Parx in Bensalem. He liked playing cards and shooting pool, but being around horses and spending time at the racetrack were his true passion.

Loving father of the late Stacey Mace, Mr. Brown is survived by three children, Shelly McCann (George), Scott Brown, and Jamie Brown, and their mother, Darla Craner; one granddaughter; and two nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Re Run Race Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 374, Lakehurst, NJ 08733.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now