Lindall L. "Frog" Brown, formerly of Bensalem, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was 78.
Born in Harlan, Kan., and raised in Littleton, Colo., Mr. Brown moved to Bensalem in 1976.
"Frog" worked as a horse trainer at various racetracks in the area including Parx in Bensalem. He liked playing cards and shooting pool, but being around horses and spending time at the racetrack were his true passion.
Loving father of the late Stacey Mace, Mr. Brown is survived by three children, Shelly McCann (George), Scott Brown, and Jamie Brown, and their mother, Darla Craner; one granddaughter; and two nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Re Run Race Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 374, Lakehurst, NJ 08733.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019