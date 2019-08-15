|
|
Lisa P. Gallagher, a Yardley resident, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, after battling cancer. She was 53.
Lisa was born and raised on Long Island, N.Y. and became a beloved mother, wife, aunt, sister, and local schoolteacher for Pennsbury School District at Oxford Valley Elementary School. After battling her illness, Lisa passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center surrounded by her husband, Michael, children, Shelby and Liam, and father, Carlo.
Her passion for teaching and inspiring youth carried over from her career to her side business and hobby, Taekwondo. Lisa and her husband shared a Taekwondo studio located in Fairless Hills, where they spent several nights a week together teaching both children and adults Martial Arts and Self-Defense techniques.
Lisa was an active member within the community who was loved by many. She touched the hearts of children and families throughout her career and hobbies. Lisa had a passion for serving others and bringing joy to peoples everyday lives. The joy she brought to her family and friends is something that will live on in their hearts forever.
The Gallagher family will be hosting a life celebration from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Lisa's home in Yardley.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 15, 2019