Lloyd A. Silvetti of Fairless Hills, Pa. passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He was 63.
Lloyd is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce (Drobish) Silvetti, his cherished son, Mark Silvetti, as well as his siblings, Sam Silvetti and Sondra Silvetti. He is also survived by many adored family and friends, including his loving Aunt Mary Fiorani, as well as cousins, Anthony Fiorani and John Creasy. He will be greatly missed by his work colleagues at Al Kliesh Trucking Company and all that knew and loved him.
Lloyd liked taking his wife Joyce for long leisurely rides on his motorcycle and in his pick-up truck. He also cherished spending time with his family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to share in Lloyd's Life Celebration on Friday Oct. 23, at the Beck Givnish Funeral Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. A viewing for Lloyd will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with his Life Celebration Service beginning at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in Lloyd's name to The American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org/involved/donate
would be greatly appreciated.
