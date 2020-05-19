|
Sister Lois D. Wheeler passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. She was 84.
Born in Langhorne, Pa., daughter of the late Luther and Lena (Jenkins) Colter, she was a Bristol resident most of her life. She was a graduate of Neshaminy High School, where she was the President of the Tri-Hy Y club.
Sister Lois was the head cook for Bucks County Association for the Blind in Newtown, Shriners Hospital and lastly at Wood River Village. Sister Lois was ordained a Minister by Bishop John Long of Bristol and founded the Bread and Book Ministry, which continues with countless supporters and volunteers that help serve the local food banks, soup kitchens, the homeless in the area and abroad. Her mission was to help wherever there was a need and to serve in "love." She also led a bible study class at Manor Care in Yardley, where she had been a resident for the past few years.
A very loving and giving person, she will be best remembered for Sister Wheeler's Bountiful Harvest Feast and Outreach Ministry. The dinner started in 1980 in her Uncle William Jenkins dining room on Green Street in Langhorne and became so well attended it eventually moved to the Masonic Lodge in Fairless Hills, where it continued until 2017.
She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed watching the games with her husband.
Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband, George L. Wheeler, whom she married on July 5, 1958. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Rector, and her brother, Robert Colter Sr.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tracey Dupree and her husband, Elijah Hines Dupree Sr., of Bristol, Pa. and Lisa Fant and her husband, Kevin Fant, of Willingboro, N.J.; her grandchildren, Elijah Hines Dupree II, Elisha Dupree, Traesha Dupree, Trashon Dupree and Lisa C. Fant; and her great- grandchildren, Alivia, Elijah III, Arianna and Alannah. She is also survived by her brother, Luther Colter Jr. and his wife, Lorraine, and two sisters, Roberta Hartman and Karole Bediako and her husband, Charles.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services and interment will be held privately.
