Lois H. Schugardt
Lois H. Schugardt, loving wife and mother, of Hazleton, Pa., formerly of Levittown, for over 50 years, passed away peacefully Sept. 30, 2020. She was 91.

She joins in Heaven, her beloved husband of 65 years, John "Jack" Schugardt; her parents, Preston and Isabel Krell; her brother, William Krell, and sisters, Betty Probert and Dorothy Feller.

Lois is survived by her loving sister, Barbara Billig (John); her devoted children, Yvonne Auerswald (Erich) and John "Jay" Schugardt (Lisa); her grandchildren, Jason Ottinger, Tricia Ottinger Cotto, Brad Schugardt (Jessica) and Kyle Schugardt (Danielle); and great-grandchildren, Joey Cotto (Kelsey), Ericha Cotto, Ashley Ottinger (Shawn), Jason Ottinger Jr., Zoe Schugardt, Olivia Birely, Nathan Goldstein, Ava Schugardt, and Kyle Schugardt Jr.; her brother-in-law, Harry Feller; and many adored nieces, nephews, and cousins.

We will miss her greatly and hold her in our hearts forever.

Arrangements will be held privately.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

jamesobradley.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
