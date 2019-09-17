Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Lois Schillings
Lois M. Schillings of Levittown died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her son's home, in Schwenksville, Pa., surrounded by her loving family. She was 81.

Born and raised in Downingtown, Pa., Mrs. Schillings was a longtime resident of Levittown, where she spent many years working as a Nanny.

Lois enjoyed doing crafts, taking care of her flowers, cooking and crocheting. She was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed shopping and dining out. Mostly, she looked forward to the times spent with her children, grandchildren and friends.

Mrs. Schillngs is survived by her loving children, Wayne L. Schillings Jr. (Sharon), Susan M. Brounce (Barry) and Brian K. Schillings, and her beloved grandchildren, Brianna and Hunter Schillings, Joseph and Bailey Brounce. She was the sister of William Yoder (Carol), sister-in-law of Patsy Yoder, and will be missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Harvey, Dorothy, Thelma, Ammie, Elsie, and Freda.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where Words of Remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Inc., Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 17, 2019
