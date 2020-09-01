Lois N. Houser passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Silver Lake Nursing Center in Bristol Township.Born May 28, 1940 in Bristol Township, Lois was the daughter of the late Melvin and Maretta Houser. She graduated from the former Delhaas High School in 1958. She was a life member of the Bristol First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Bristol Seniors Organization and the Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation.She is survived by her sister, Carol Mitchener (Harold); a brother, Dr. M. Kenneth Houser (Donna); a nephew, Brian Houser; a niece, Michelle Perkey (Mike); a great-niece and two great-nephews; along with several cousins and an aunt, Charlotte Doan.The family would like to thank the staff at Silver Lake Center for their excellent care of Lois.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, her service and burial will be private.Rather than flowers, any wishing to remember her with a donation in her name should be sent to Bristol First United Methodist Church, 201 Mulberry St., Bristol, PA 19007.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough