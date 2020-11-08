Lois W. Dooling of Holland, Pa. died suddenly on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was 80.
Born in Philadelphia on June 7, 1940, Lois was the daughter of the late William Ralph and Mable Wisler Ebinger. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
A devout Christian, her loyalty to God was unwavering. Her greatest passions were her family, friends, and church.
Some of her happiest moments were annual family trips to Cape May, where they stayed at the Holiday House, went to the beach, and bought candy at Fralinger's. She loved going to the movies and the Farmer's Market in Newtown. Lois will be remembered by all who knew her for her unending generosity, joy, and faith.
Lois worked for Toll Brothers from when they were a fledgling company until her retirement after over 25 years of service.
Lois is survived by her loving and devoted children, Jennifer S. Dooling of Holland, Chrissa Kowalski and her husband, Gary, of Annandale, N.J., and Peter C. Dooling and his wife, Maria, of Carrboro, N.C. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren, and her sisters, Ethel Burmester and Susan Farley.
Lois' family invites everyone to please visit www.fluehr.com
to view the live stream of her funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to a local food pantry.www.fluehr.com