Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Donatucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola M. Donatucci


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola M. Donatucci Obituary
Lola M. (Martin) Donatucci passed away quietly at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a short illness. She was 81.

She was originally from Chester, W.Va., where she met her husband, Louis Donatucci Sr. They remained happily married until his passing in 2014.

She was the mother of Susan Nazzaro (Phil), John, Lou Jr., and Joseph Donatucci (Bonnie), and will be dearly missed by her 12 grandchildren and many lifelong friends.

There cannot be a memorial service at this time, and burial will be private. A service for friends and family will be held at a later date.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Feasterville

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -