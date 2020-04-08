|
Lola M. (Martin) Donatucci passed away quietly at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a short illness. She was 81.
She was originally from Chester, W.Va., where she met her husband, Louis Donatucci Sr. They remained happily married until his passing in 2014.
She was the mother of Susan Nazzaro (Phil), John, Lou Jr., and Joseph Donatucci (Bonnie), and will be dearly missed by her 12 grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
There cannot be a memorial service at this time, and burial will be private. A service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,
Feasterville
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 8, 2020