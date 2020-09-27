1/1
Lona Johnson Warren
{ "" }
Lona Johnson Warren of Langhorne passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was 86.

She was wife of the late Burnice "Bernie" Warren, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage until his death in 2003.

Born in North Carolina, she was daughter of the late Joe and Katie Forbes Johnson. Mrs. Warren graduated from Williamston High School in 1951. She was employed as an accounts receivable bookkeeper, retiring in 1995, after 41 years of service.

Mrs. Warren was a member of Haines Road Baptist Church and most recently attended the First Baptist Church of Bristol.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Creedon and her husband, Michael; grandson, Michael; her brother, Charles Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe, Durwood, Preston, and Thomas Johnson, and her sister, Marceline Wynne.

At her request there will be a graveside service for the family at a later date.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
