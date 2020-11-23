Lore I. Hartman
Lore I. Hartman, of Levittown, PA, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 92.
Lore was born in Altoona, PA to the late Max and Edda Ullein. She graduated from Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia and spent more than 40 years working as a labor and delivery room nurse at both Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol. Lore and her husband were original Levittown homeowners. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Levittown where she sang soprano in the church choir for many years. She enjoyed her European travels, frequenting the LPRA Pool in the summer, and was proud of her German heritage.
Lore was preceded in death by her husband, William Hartman and her two brothers, Karlheinz Ullein and Victor G. Ullein.
She is survived by her four sons - Craig, Kim, William Todd, and Dwight and her two daughters - Cheryll Black (Jeffrey) and Dawn Borusky (Raymond). She is also survived by her grandchildren - Kyle, Kristofer, Kelly, and Chad, her great-grandson - Noah, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation hours from 1-3 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940. Masks are required for everyone attending and social distancing will be practiced.
The service and interment for Lore will be held privately for the family.
The service for Lore can be viewed on Swartz-Givnish Life Celebration Face Book page starting after call hours at 3 PM.
A memorial contribution in Lore's name may be made to ChoiceOne (Serving Women and Children), 2222 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056 (choiceonepartners.org/donate
) or to your favorite charity
.
Messages of condolences may be left at the funeral home's website below. www.swartzgivnish.com/obituaries