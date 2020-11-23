1/1
Lore I. Hartman
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lore I. Hartman
Lore I. Hartman, of Levittown, PA, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 92.
Lore was born in Altoona, PA to the late Max and Edda Ullein. She graduated from Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia and spent more than 40 years working as a labor and delivery room nurse at both Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol. Lore and her husband were original Levittown homeowners. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Levittown where she sang soprano in the church choir for many years. She enjoyed her European travels, frequenting the LPRA Pool in the summer, and was proud of her German heritage.
Lore was preceded in death by her husband, William Hartman and her two brothers, Karlheinz Ullein and Victor G. Ullein.
She is survived by her four sons - Craig, Kim, William Todd, and Dwight and her two daughters - Cheryll Black (Jeffrey) and Dawn Borusky (Raymond). She is also survived by her grandchildren - Kyle, Kristofer, Kelly, and Chad, her great-grandson - Noah, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation hours from 1-3 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940. Masks are required for everyone attending and social distancing will be practiced.
The service and interment for Lore will be held privately for the family.
The service for Lore can be viewed on Swartz-Givnish Life Celebration Face Book page starting after call hours at 3 PM.
A memorial contribution in Lore's name may be made to ChoiceOne (Serving Women and Children), 2222 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056 (choiceonepartners.org/donate) or to your favorite charity.
Messages of condolences may be left at the funeral home's website below.
www.swartzgivnish.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Dear Hartman Family, You are all apart of all my happy childhood memories at Hope Lutheran. I am so sorry for your loss. We just lost my Dad so we know the pain that you must be experiencing. I pray that you too are comforted by the lovely memories that our parents provided. We are so blessed to have had such wonderful parents who love their Lord and Savior. I'm sure that your Mom and my Dad are rejoicing in heaven together. God bless you all. With deepest sympathy, Katie Thorpe Czyzyk
Katie (Thorpe) Czyzyk
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved