Dear Hartman Family, You are all apart of all my happy childhood memories at Hope Lutheran. I am so sorry for your loss. We just lost my Dad so we know the pain that you must be experiencing. I pray that you too are comforted by the lovely memories that our parents provided. We are so blessed to have had such wonderful parents who love their Lord and Savior. I'm sure that your Mom and my Dad are rejoicing in heaven together. God bless you all. With deepest sympathy, Katie Thorpe Czyzyk

Katie (Thorpe) Czyzyk

Family Friend