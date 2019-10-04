|
Loretta A. (Stumpo) Clarke of Bensalem passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at her residence. She was 83 years old.
Born in Philadelphia, Loretta was a resident of Bensalem for the last 49 years. She enjoyed being a homemaker, whether it was decorating her house or cooking for her family.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Clarke. She will be sadly missed by her two children: Michael T. Clarke and Kimberly A. DiTomasso (George). Loretta is also survived by her brother: Francis Stumpo; nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Loretta was preceded in death by her children, Jefferey R and Richard M. Clarke and her siblings: Mary Generale, Tony Stumpo, Vera Tirelli, Vincent Stumpo, Theresa DiSantis, Adeline Spano, Josephine Moore, and Rose Dougherty.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the ATTN: Philly Walk (Team Merlot with a Side of Ice, #593377) 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or at the following link:
http://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=12483&pg=personal&px=12357700
Tomlinson Funeral Home
Bensalem, Pa.
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2019