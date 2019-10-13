Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
For more information about
Loretta Mulkiewicz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Ann Church
357 Dorrance Street
Bristol, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St Ann Church
357 Dorrance Street
Bristol, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Mulkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Conti Mulkiewicz


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Conti Mulkiewicz Obituary
Loretta Conti Mulkiewicz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.

Born and raised in Bristol Boro, she was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Loretta was married to the love of her life of 52 years, Stanley Mulkiewicz. She enjoyed spending her time surrounded by her family, shopping, buying scratch offs and driving around with her sister.

Loretta was one of the owners of Bella Pizza, where she devoted most of her time. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Mulkiewicz, her parents, Tony Conti and Anna De'Risi Conti, her sister, Madelyn Delia, and brother, Samuel Conti.

Loretta will be greatly missed by her daughter, Cindy Mulkiewicz Collins, her son, Stanley Mulkiewicz and his wife, Jennifer, her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Anna Nicole, and Zachary, as well as her great grandsons, Ryder and Leland. She will also be missed by her sisters, Diane and Dolores, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now