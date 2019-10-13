|
|
Loretta Conti Mulkiewicz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.
Born and raised in Bristol Boro, she was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Loretta was married to the love of her life of 52 years, Stanley Mulkiewicz. She enjoyed spending her time surrounded by her family, shopping, buying scratch offs and driving around with her sister.
Loretta was one of the owners of Bella Pizza, where she devoted most of her time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Mulkiewicz, her parents, Tony Conti and Anna De'Risi Conti, her sister, Madelyn Delia, and brother, Samuel Conti.
Loretta will be greatly missed by her daughter, Cindy Mulkiewicz Collins, her son, Stanley Mulkiewicz and his wife, Jennifer, her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Anna Nicole, and Zachary, as well as her great grandsons, Ryder and Leland. She will also be missed by her sisters, Diane and Dolores, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 13, 2019