Loretta (Bradish) Haines of Croydon, Pa., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in Bensalem.
Born in Detroit, Mich., Loretta was the daughter of the late John and Vera (Johnson) Bradish.
In 1956, she left Detroit and settled in Bucks County. Loretta married the late Harry L. Haines Jr. in 1962.
She volunteered at the St. Thomas Aquinas Rectory in Croydon, and was a member of the 12 Keys Club in Bristol.
Loretta is survived by her children, Lorraine D. Fields (Robert), Melanie D. Buchman (Robert) and Harry L. Haines III (Susan); nine grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her children, Lance E. Haines, Elizabeth M. F. Haines and Roselorett Haines.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 13, in St. Thomas Aquinas RC Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Loretta's name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.fletchernasevich.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 11, 2019