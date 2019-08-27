|
|
Loretta J. (Zampella) DeGenova passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia after a brief illness. She was 73.
She resided in Bucks County, Pa. for many years.
Born and raised in Jersey City, she was the daughter of extremely loving parents, Frances Calanni Zampella and Joseph Zampella, both deceased.
She participated in many activities growing up and was well loved by her peers.
Loretta held Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson and Rutgers, respectively. She maintained contact with many of her students to this day. She also obtained a Master's from the Movement of Spiritual Awareness (MSAI).
Loretta had a fulfilling career as a teacher, Wall Street executive, counselor and, more recently, as a self-employed wedding officiate and life coach. She enjoyed the arts, walking and all things beautiful. She had long been active in MSAI. Loretta had a wonderfully positive effect on everyone with whom she came in contact.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Zampella, sister-in-law, Alice D'Arcy, nephews, Peter Zampella and Michael Zampella, both of whom she adored, and many loving cousins and close friends.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J., where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Loretta's name to Autism-N.J., 500 Horizon Dr., Suite 530, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford, N.J.
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 27, 2019