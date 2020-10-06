Loretta L. "Lori" (Young) Transue, a resident of Newtown and formerly of Bensalem, Pa., passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, with her family at her side. She was 86.Lori was the adored wife of John "Jack" Transue, the awesome mother of Donna Tamasitis (John), John Transue (Karen), and Mark Transue (Ronni), the best Mom- Mom in the world to her seven grandchildren, John Transue (Laura), Julie Murphy (Ryan), Kevin and Jackson Tamasitis, Mark, Shawn and Austin Transue, great grandmother to Violet and Ruby Transue, and future grandmother-in-law to Megan Young and Brennan McEntee.Lori and Jack shared 62 years of joy, happiness and love. Her joys in life included babysitting and vacationing with and spoiling her grandkids. Throwing an impromptu pool party was one of her specialties. Mischief making, especially around Halloween, was also one of her talents. And you better have a smile on your face because she always had a camera ready to surprise you. She and Jack traveled to many places but enjoyed being home with her family the best.She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Aida Young, and her sisters, Doris and Thelma. She is survived by her brother, Buddy and sister-in-law, Barbara Vile, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Andrew's Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem