1/1
Loretta L. "Lori" Transue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta L. "Lori" (Young) Transue, a resident of Newtown and formerly of Bensalem, Pa., passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, with her family at her side. She was 86.

Lori was the adored wife of John "Jack" Transue, the awesome mother of Donna Tamasitis (John), John Transue (Karen), and Mark Transue (Ronni), the best Mom- Mom in the world to her seven grandchildren, John Transue (Laura), Julie Murphy (Ryan), Kevin and Jackson Tamasitis, Mark, Shawn and Austin Transue, great grandmother to Violet and Ruby Transue, and future grandmother-in-law to Megan Young and Brennan McEntee.

Lori and Jack shared 62 years of joy, happiness and love. Her joys in life included babysitting and vacationing with and spoiling her grandkids. Throwing an impromptu pool party was one of her specialties. Mischief making, especially around Halloween, was also one of her talents. And you better have a smile on your face because she always had a camera ready to surprise you. She and Jack traveled to many places but enjoyed being home with her family the best.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Aida Young, and her sisters, Doris and Thelma. She is survived by her brother, Buddy and sister-in-law, Barbara Vile, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Andrew's Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved