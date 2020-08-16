Loretta M. Bodenschatz died peacefully at her home, with her beloved husband by her side, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Born in McKeesport, Pa., Mrs. Bodenschatz had been a long time resident of Lower Bucks County.
She was a school bus driver for 24 years, and during that time she met the love of her life, Frederick, who also was a school bus driver.
Known for her great sense of humor, Mrs. Bodenschatz was also known for her huge heart.
She enjoyed fishing at Belmar, N.J., bowling, playing Bingo and cards, especially Poker, and going to Parx Casino. Loretta was a fanatical Phillies fan. She was a fabulous baker and cook.
Beloved wife of 48 years to Frederick W., she was the loving mother of Debra Roche (Thomas), Kathleen Henry (the late David) and the late Linda Dobos. She wss the devoted grandmother of Daryle (Niki), Derrick (Dawn), Kristen (Derek), Brittany (Matt), Bryan (Kate), Kim (John) and TJ; proud great grandmother of Connor, Ryan, Saxon, Sasha, Peyton, Madison, Jack and Finn; and dear sister of Raymond Grabowski (Dorothy).
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown where her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Loretta's name may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittowndoughertyfuneralhome.com