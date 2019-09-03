|
|
Loretta M. Gosner, of Croydon, PA, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 after fighting a long, brave battle with cancer. She was age 80.
She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Martha Panzano, sister to the late Richard Panzano, and beloved wife to Frederick Gosner for 65 years. Loretta enjoyed spending quality time with her family, camping, cooking, and going to the casino. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Frederick Gosner; son, Jeffrey Gosner Sr. and his wife Vera; daughter, Cheryl Wessell and her husband Bill; grandchildren, Dawn Harris, Candace Schults, Jeffrey Gosner Jr., Sean M. Gosner; five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Society in honor of Loretta.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Loretta's visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 am on Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019 with a Mass of the Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at the St. Thomas Aquinas Church located at 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021. Interment will follow at the St. Mark Cemetery in Croydon, PA.
Murphy Funeral Home &
Cremation Service
Ewing, N.J.
www.murphyfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 3, 2019