Loretta M. (Charlton) Wilson of Levittown, Pa. passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at the age of 80.
Born in Bristol, Pa. to the late Edward Sr. and Loretta (Brennan) Charlton, and formerly of Dover, Pa., Loretta moved to Levittown to live with her daughter and primary caregiver, Kimberly. She enjoyed country music, playing Rummy and vacationing in Wildwood with her family, and going to casinos.
Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John R. Wilson, and her daughter, Patricia Wright, Loretta is survived by her loving children, Loretta Anderson, John R. Wilson (Mary), Kimberly Schaefer (Patrick), Karen Frenock (Gerald), and Michael Wilson; her grandchildren, Brian, Richard (Stephanie), Patrick, Sara, Rebecca, Patrick, Kristina, Stephanie, Jozef, Nicole, Sheryl, Patti Ann (Pat), Jessica, and Brianna; five great grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Brian Wright, her siblings, Edward Charlton (Elaine), Joseph Charlton (Ethel), William Charlton (Carol), and Christina Schoell (Herbert), and her beloved dog, Misha.
Family and friends are invited to Loretta's Life Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m., at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 16, 2019