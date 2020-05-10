Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Loretta Stankowski Obituary
Loretta Stankowski of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 79.

She is survived by her son, Michael Stankowski (Robin); her daughter, Michelle Stankowski; her sister, Regina; and brother, Victor.

Loretta is now reunited with her husband, Stephen Stankowski, and her brothers and sisters, John, Blanche, Walter, Stanley, Edward, Matthew, Henry, Terri, and Dolores.

Loretta was a loving and selfless mother, sibling, aunt and friend. She was a sweet human being who overcame adversity with hard work and determination, raising two young children after Stephen passed so young.

She worked as an administrator at White Sands Missile Base in New Mexico, a retail assistant at the old Big C department store in Fairless Hills, then a publishing typesetter/ editor at Trentypo in Trenton. Loretta also volunteered at her churches and spent time with friends and residents at Sunrise Senior Living of Lower Makefield, where her sister Dolores resided before her passing.

Loretta enjoyed the art of hunting down rare or unique items at garage sales, antique stores and thrift stores. She was a talented cross-stitcher and enjoyed her luck at Bingo. She was a formidable Scrabble opponent and knocked out crosswords every day. And she was known to watch and play along to game shows on TV. But her favorite activity was spending time with her two children. She was devoted to them – she lived, breathed and felt their happiness, sadness, successes, failures and supported them fully through it all.

Due to the government restrictions to mitigate the pandemic, a deserving memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to either St. Frances Cabrini in Fairless Hills or New Life Christian Church in Newtown in Loretta's name is preferred.

John F. Givnish Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

www.johnfgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020
