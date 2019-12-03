|
|
Loretta T. Egan passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home in Fairless Hills at the age of 78.
Born and raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Loretta had resided in the Levittown area for over 50 years and was a graduate of Pennsbury High School.
Loretta was a longtime employee of the former Kiddie City in Fairless Hills and later went to work at the former Builders Square, also in Fairless Hills.
She loved doing arts and crafts, collecting sea shells and the beach. However, her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her sisters and brothers referred to her as "Peter Pan," because she was young at heart and never wanted to grow up.
Loretta was the wife of the late Walter J. Egan Sr.; mother of the late Walter J. Egan Jr.; grandmother of the late Jason Schultz; and sister of the late Caroline Falcone.
She is survived by her devoted daughters, Elizabeth Schultz (Scott) and Sue Miller (Steve). She will also be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Alyssa (Matt), Joanne, Nicole (Doug), Stephen Jr., Sara and Shanna; great grandchildren, Aibhlinn, Parker and Jovannia; brothers, Thomas and Stephen Tinsley; sisters, Mildred Abrams and Marie Moore; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. She will be laid to rest with her late husband in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Loretta's name may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019