1/1
Sister Loretta Wundrok GNSH
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Loretta Wundrok, GNSH, 84, formerly Sister Loretta Joseph, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in her 67th year of religious life.

A native New Yorker, this lifelong educator served as Teacher, Principal and School Librarian during her years of active ministry. For 41 years, Sister was assigned to various locations in her home state, 20 of which were served at St. Mary's in Potsdam, where Sister was Principal for 19 of those years. Other teaching assignments included Buffalo, Jackson Heights, Corona, Port Washington and St. Albans, N.Y. Sister also taught in Atlanta and King of Prussia.

Sister Loretta earned a BS in Elementary Education from D'Youville College, Buffalo, N.Y., and an MA in Education from Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, Ky. From 2007-2011, Sister volunteered in ministry to the elderly homebound in Rockville Centre Diocese. After retiring to the Motherhouse, Sister continued to engage in intracommunity service until moving to Holy Redeemer Lafayette in 2016.

Born Jan. 25, 1936 in New York, N.Y., Sister entered the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in 1953. In addition to her religious congregation, she is survived by her sister, Kay Wadsworth, and nieces and nephews.

Her parents and brother, Joseph, predeceased her.

A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.

Donations in Sister's memory will be gratefully received by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188, or at www.greynun.org

Beck-Givnish Funeral Homes,

Levittown

www.beckgivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
09:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck-Givnish Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved