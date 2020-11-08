Sister Loretta Wundrok, GNSH, 84, formerly Sister Loretta Joseph, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in her 67th year of religious life.
A native New Yorker, this lifelong educator served as Teacher, Principal and School Librarian during her years of active ministry. For 41 years, Sister was assigned to various locations in her home state, 20 of which were served at St. Mary's in Potsdam, where Sister was Principal for 19 of those years. Other teaching assignments included Buffalo, Jackson Heights, Corona, Port Washington and St. Albans, N.Y. Sister also taught in Atlanta and King of Prussia.
Sister Loretta earned a BS in Elementary Education from D'Youville College, Buffalo, N.Y., and an MA in Education from Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, Ky. From 2007-2011, Sister volunteered in ministry to the elderly homebound in Rockville Centre Diocese. After retiring to the Motherhouse, Sister continued to engage in intracommunity service until moving to Holy Redeemer Lafayette in 2016.
Born Jan. 25, 1936 in New York, N.Y., Sister entered the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in 1953. In addition to her religious congregation, she is survived by her sister, Kay Wadsworth, and nieces and nephews.
Her parents and brother, Joseph, predeceased her.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.
Donations in Sister's memory will be gratefully received by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188, or at www.greynun.org
