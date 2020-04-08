Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Lori Anne Sivak

Lori Anne Sivak Obituary
Lori Anne Sivak of Croydon passed away at her daughter's home in Sewell, N.J. surrounded by her loving family. She was 53.

Lori most recently worked as a Line Supervisor for the Northtec for over 10 years.

She enjoyed spending her free time with her family.

Lori is survived by her children, Stephanie Gallo (Frank), Colleen Gravely (Thomas), and Brandon Sivak. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tristan and Lena Gravely, and Santino and Siena Gallo. She is also survived by her siblings, Mark Foder, Lisa DeBeaumont, Patricia Glasson, and Lynn Hanes.

Services will be held at a later date to be determined.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 8, 2020
