Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine B. Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine B. Cooper Obituary
Lorraine B. Cooper of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Pickering Manor Home in Newtown, Pa. She was 86.

Born in Upper Makefield Township, Pa., daughter of the late Harry and Lida Burd Bradley, she resided in Lower Makefield for the past 34 years.

Lorraine was a retired teacher's aide in the Council Rock School System. She was an enthusiastic participant in the lives of her children and grandchildren and always had time to listen and lend a helping hand.

Wife of the William H. Cooper and mother of the late William H. Cooper, Jr., she is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Barbara and Lance Felver, and Dorothy Cooper, and two grandchildren, Holly Feehan and Shawn Feehan.

A private family service will be held at Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

Fitzgerald Sommer Funeral Home

Yardley, Pa

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome. com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now