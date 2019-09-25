|
Lorraine B. Cooper of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Pickering Manor Home in Newtown, Pa. She was 86.
Born in Upper Makefield Township, Pa., daughter of the late Harry and Lida Burd Bradley, she resided in Lower Makefield for the past 34 years.
Lorraine was a retired teacher's aide in the Council Rock School System. She was an enthusiastic participant in the lives of her children and grandchildren and always had time to listen and lend a helping hand.
Wife of the William H. Cooper and mother of the late William H. Cooper, Jr., she is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Barbara and Lance Felver, and Dorothy Cooper, and two grandchildren, Holly Feehan and Shawn Feehan.
A private family service will be held at Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
Fitzgerald Sommer Funeral Home
Yardley, Pa
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome. com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 25, 2019