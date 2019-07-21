Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 547-3040
For more information about
Lorraine Durante
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Durante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine "Rainy" Durante

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine "Rainy" Durante Obituary
Lorraine "Rainy" Durante passed away Thursday, June 18, 2019, in Boca Raton, Fla. with her family by her side.

Rainy was married to the late Humbert "Tony" Durante for 52 years. She was the mother of Stacy Russell (Preston) and the late Sharon Marcinkiewitz and Michael Riff, and daughter of the late Gladys (Burset) Tepper and Frank Tepper. She was the sister of the late Frank Tepper, Mike Tepper and Janice Samuels, and is survived by her sisters, Joan Dillon and Gladys Muntzer. She will also be missed by her eight grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

Rainy was born in Philadelphia but spent time growing up in Newportville and over 50 years in Levittown. Rainy was an avid dancer and made many lifelong relationships along the way at Buddy's Wagon Wheel, Champs, The Champagne Room, Franny Quinn's and the Riverboat.

She recently relocated to Florida to spend time with her daughter and her family. She adored her grandchildren, Brandon, Gavin and Brooklyn, and loved spending time with them.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, followed by her memorial service at 11:15 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Burns Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now