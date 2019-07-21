|
Lorraine "Rainy" Durante passed away Thursday, June 18, 2019, in Boca Raton, Fla. with her family by her side.
Rainy was married to the late Humbert "Tony" Durante for 52 years. She was the mother of Stacy Russell (Preston) and the late Sharon Marcinkiewitz and Michael Riff, and daughter of the late Gladys (Burset) Tepper and Frank Tepper. She was the sister of the late Frank Tepper, Mike Tepper and Janice Samuels, and is survived by her sisters, Joan Dillon and Gladys Muntzer. She will also be missed by her eight grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Rainy was born in Philadelphia but spent time growing up in Newportville and over 50 years in Levittown. Rainy was an avid dancer and made many lifelong relationships along the way at Buddy's Wagon Wheel, Champs, The Champagne Room, Franny Quinn's and the Riverboat.
She recently relocated to Florida to spend time with her daughter and her family. She adored her grandchildren, Brandon, Gavin and Brooklyn, and loved spending time with them.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, followed by her memorial service at 11:15 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
