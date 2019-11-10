Home

Lorraine Gries Zebley

Lorraine Gries Zebley passed peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in her home in Penndel.

Born in Philadelphia, Lorraine was married for many years to the late Frank Zebley. They lived in Bucks County.

She is survived by her daughter, Frances Zebley Larson (Peter), and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including her granddaughter, Ceries (Parmentier) Minnich (Justin), who Lorraine helped raise.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Her family will greatly miss her.

She was buried in the family plot at Beverly National Veterans Cemetery in Beverly, N.J. with her husband, who served his country as a U.S. Marine.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019
