|
|
Lorraine L. Worth of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Sunday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her home. She was 81.
Born in Jessup, Pa., daughter of the late Michael and Julia Buchinski Drutarosky, she had resided in Lower Makefield for the past 46 years.
Wife of the late William James Worth, she is survived by two sons, Michael James Worth and Shawn Thomas Worth, and four grandchildren.
Besides raising her family, Lorraine was a Manager at Natures' Food Market and Wegman's. She was an energetic person who was engaged fully in her family, church and community.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville, Pa., where friends may call starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 27, 2020