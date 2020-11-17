Lorraine M. Baxter died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Doylestown Hospital, surrounded by her family, at the age of 84.Born and raised in Mt. Carmel, PA, a 1954 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, and formerly of Philadelphia, Mrs. Baxter has been a long time resident of Fairless Hills.A very devout Catholic, Lorraine was a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Choir. Lorraine made many religious travels throughout the world.She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, cook, gardener and geniune kindness.Beloved wife of the late James Baxter; mother of the late James Novakoski; and grandmother of the late John Novakoski Jr., Lorraine is survived by her devoted children, Frank Novakoski (Nicole), John Novakoski (Brenda), Barbara Redding (Joe) and Matthew and Mark Novakoski.She will also be sadly missed by her grandchildren, David, Shannon, Jamie, and Kierstyn; great grandchildren, L.J., Joseph, Christopher and Joey; sister, Martha Warren; and best friend, Joan Shannon.Lorraine was predeceased by her siblings, Jeanette, Victor, Millie and Irene.Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 8:30 until 9:30 am at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030, where her funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 am. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to Saint Frances Cabrini Church at the above address.