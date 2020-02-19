|
|
Lorraine Steamer Beresford passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was 76.
Lorraine was the beloved wife to Richard J. Beresford for 22 beautiful years.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the faithful wife to her late first husband, Cecil R. Steamer, loving daughter to the late Ervin and Bernadette Fuchs Ehresmann, and devoted mother to the late Ronald and Scott Steamer.
In addition to her husband, Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Tammy Mondschein (Peter) and Jamie Nace (Troy), as well as her granddaughter, Ella Nace.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 11 a.m. until her funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Bux-Mont Christian Church, 400 Jacksonville Rd., Ivyland, PA 18974. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. All are invited to attend a meal, after the burial, back at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 19, 2020